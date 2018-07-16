“Talking Dead” Has A New Host!

Is Chris Hardwick out!? I love that guy! His excitement for the shows is what makes “Talking Dead” so great! He’s a fan just like us!

So while AMC continues their assessment of Chris – due to sexual assault allegations- Yvette Nicole Brown will take over hosting duties on Talking Dead.

She’s been a guest on the show numerous times because of her LOVE to all things “The Walking Dead”, so I think she’ll be a great temp host.

Her duties will begin with a season preview of The Walking Dead on August 5th and the new season of Fear Of The Walking Dead on August 12th.

Brown was also tapped to be Hardwick’s replacement at AMC’s San Diego Comic-Con session this Wednesday night.

Do you think Hardwick will be back? I definitely do! Do you like Brown as a host? Again, I definitely do!