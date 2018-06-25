Talk About Commitment To The Game! Woman Flew 4,000 To Win!

Sure tag is a fun game. To play in the NEIGHBORHOOD! But to play around the world?! That take commitment!

I can only imagine the faces on customs agents as Georgina Wilkinson explained why she was visiting Scotland for only a few hours while playing an international game of tag.

Wilkinson, hailing from the United States, hopped a flight across the pond just to say “you’re it” to her friend Drew McEwan, and then raced to the airport to fly eight hours back home.

The bizarre incident left McEwan stunned as Wilkinson, disguised as a gardener, showed up at his niece’s christening, tagged him and ran off.

The pair, along with eight other friends, have been playing an epic international game of tag since meeting in 2014 on a trip to China.

Have you ever had the chance to surprise a friend who wasn’t expecting a visit? What were the circumstances?