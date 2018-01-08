Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

– Join us on Saturday, January 27th at the Meyer Amphitheatre as we will be doing a live show starting at 6:30am to get you ready for the race.

– We will also be serving as the Grand Marshall’s for the team race.

– This year, we are putting together a KVJ Volunteer Army team to take up the fight against cancer.

– Sign-up www.KomenSouthFlorida.org

– On January 11th we will be lighting the bridge over to Palm Beach Pink.

DONATE TO KVJ FOR THE RACE HERE: http://southflorida.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=6977&pg=team&team_id=399917

