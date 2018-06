For what sounds a lot like Vanderpump Rules on Bravo, Lindsay Lohan is planning an MTV reality show about her current life as club owner.

Lohan has been busy opening beach clubs. There’s one already open in Greece with another planned for the island of Rhodes and she’s in negotiations to open Lohan Island in Dubai. Lohan Island?! Book me a flight!

Would you set this to record on your DVR? I have already set myself a reminder to set it on my DVR!

Remember this?