Super Bowl LII Halftime Show….Britney?????

Britney Spears is reportedly holding ”secret” meetings about performing the Super Bowl LII halftime show in 2018! It would be a triumphant return to the NFL stage she graced along with Aerosmith, NSYNC, Mary J. Blige and Nelly in 2001.

The ‘Slumber Party’ singer has opened talks with television and advertising executives about providing the halftime show entertainment for Super Bowl LII, which be at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018.

Perfect timing as her acclaimed Las Vegas residency, ‘Britney: Piece of Me’, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas comes to an end in 2017.

For more on the story, click here.