Summer’s Newest Treat – An Ice Cream Bacon Sandwich!!! #YUM
By Tracy St. George
Jun 20, 2018 @ 5:10 PM

Bacon, bacon, bacon…how I love thee. Have you ever had chocolate covered bacon!?  Ridiculously delish!  Why I never thought of this before is crazy! It’s the perfect thing to serve this summer!

The recipe is really simple and only takes 45 minutes of your time. Plus the reward is so much more enjoyable that just eating right from the container.

How To:

Make a weave of bacon using cut up strips and cooking in the oven rather than on the stove.

Pat dry then start building your sandwich.

Layer the bacon weave, using one as a base, top with with ice cream,

Add more bacon weave, more ice cream, then another bacon weave.

What’s your favorite dessert and do you think you could somehow incorporate bacon to make it even better?

