Substitute Teachers Were Never this Cool

I remember having a substitute teachers and it was a day full of everyone goofing off and getting into trouble that we’d never get in to when our real teacher was in the classroom. But when Lady Gaga walks in to this classroom as the sub for the day, the kids light up!

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Staples for Students to support education and create a positive classroom experience. Staples is donating $2 million to DonorsChoose.org and Born This Way Foundation to promote kindness in schools and ensure teachers and students have the resources they need for successful learning in classrooms.

Nicely played Lady Gaga!