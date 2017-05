This guy wins Genius of the Day! Witnesses say a Florida Man, Ron Reinhold, was playing with the snake and said, “I’m gonna kiss it in the mouth.” The snake didn’t seem to enjoy his moves & bit him on the tongue! Said genius was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Relatives say he’s doing much better now. If this was my relative, I would disown him!

I don’t think I would ever look at a rattle snake & think “yeah…kissable”!