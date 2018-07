If you have a student loan there is a new way to help you pay it off and you might have fun doing it.

‘Paid Off’ is a new trivia game show that gives college grads the chance to win cash to pay off those mounting debts. Contestants answer college related trivia, general questions and even questions possibly related to their majors in elimination style rounds.

‘Paid Off’ premieres on TruTV on July 10th. Would you watch this new show? -Suits