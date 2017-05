Would you want THIS man, a man who admittedly stole his Mama’s credit and will glady sock you in the stomach three more times, to be your next President? Of course we do!

On the short list of celebs we’d like to see in The Oval Office – Tom Hanks, Ellen Degeneres, The Rock and the “Easy Reader”…. Morgan Freeman! Do you remember Easy Reader from The Electric Company!? WATCH and love!