Starbucks Reveals Two New Menu Items!

It feels like Starbucks has new drinks coming out every single week.

While that may not necessarily be the case, the coffee giant does have a couple of new items starting on Tuesday.

First up, the Salted Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew. Starbucks had recently released its “cold foam” that can be added as a topper to some of its iced coffee drinks. This version is simply caramel-flavored cold brew, with a salted-cream cold foam on top.

The second drink is the Iced Vanilla Bean Coconut milk Latte.

Are you a fan of coconut milk?

Is it something you can enjoy as opposed to regular milk?

