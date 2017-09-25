St. Croix Hurricane Maria Relief Fund

I was wondering if you would mind sharing a post on your social media pages to raise awareness about what has happened since most of the news networks are not really giving the islands any spotlight time. I am part of a group that has started a GoFundMe page to help with shipping supplies as well as an Amazon list to show what we need to send. Almost everything will have to be shipped and imported because latest reports from the FAA website are saying the airports down there will be closed until October 5th.

If you are willing to share this to the KVJ Nation it would be much appreciated.

Links below.

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/stcroixhurricanemaria

Amazon list: http://a.co/22TgE6t

ABC News Tampa interview with the person running point on this mission: http://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/locals-collecting-items-for-islands-destroyed-by-hurricane-maria?autoplay=true

Images of the devastation: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10155580089797332.1073741828.515202331&type=1&l=a090aef346

Drone footage of the devastation: https://www.facebook.com/VirginIslandsDrones/?hc_ref=ARTOfCT2LqF3w1uuMRsST535KbVAWkPzUSoStJulcmR6erbWlaTBxlPQJh2RT2Ei_Io

Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope you guys do not mind sharing.

KVJ listener,

Billy G

