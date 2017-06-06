SpongeBobBway

It’s finally happening! The SpongeBob Musical is coming to Broadway & Panic! At The Disco have written a song to feature in it called “Not A Simple Sponge”.
The SpongeBob Musical brings “the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality” and sees lots of musicians writing songs exclusively for the new musical.
FEATURING ORIGINAL SONGS BY
- STEVEN TYLER AND JOE PERRY OF AEROSMITH
- YOLANDA ADAMS • SARA BAREILLES
- JONATHAN COULTON • LADY ANTEBELLUM
- ALEX EBERT OF EDWARD SHARPE & THE MAGNETIC ZEROS
- THE FLAMING LIPS • JOHN LEGEND
- CYNDI LAUPER • PANIC! AT THE DISCO
- PLAIN WHITE T’S • THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS • T.I.
- AND A SONG BY DAVID BOWIE
- WITH ADDITIONAL LYRICS BY JONATHAN COULTON
Broadway performances begin November 6th. Tickets go on sale on June 26th.