The Spice Girls Are Reuniting!

After the Spice Girls shared photos on social media from their reunion at Geri Horner’s home in Hertfordshire, England, the Internet went into a frenzy. On Friday, Victoria Beckham (known as Posh Spice) posted the photo of herself alongside Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Horner (Ginger Spice). On her Instagram page, Beckham wrote, “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x,” along with the hashtags #friendshipneverends #girlpower.

The British girl-band had a series of hits in the 1990s and their new projects are said to “embrace the original essence of the Spice girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.” The group reportedly will not be doing any live tours but have been in discussion for a number of projects, including a potential TV talent show and endorsement deals. Some members of the girl-band agreed it would almost be impossible to participate in a fully-fledged tour due to family and business commitments. Simon Fuller, the group’s original manager also attended the reunion meeting. The last time the Spice Girls performed together was in 2012 for the London Summer Olympics opening ceremony.