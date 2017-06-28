Somebody Tell J-Bird!!!!

Rob Lowe’s new TV series on A&E called “The Lowe Files”, will be a family affair. He & his two adult sons go in search of the paranormal, and they may have actually found it!!!!

Lowe says he really saw ‘Bigfoot’ and thought that Sasquatch would kill him! He told Entertainment Weekly that he had an “incredible encounter” with a creature known as the wood ape, or the Ozark version of ‘Bigfoot’.

“I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now, ” he admitted. “I was laying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed,” he said.

We really need to get him on the phone or in the studio with J-Bird. I know Jason’s got tons of questions for him!!!!

“The Lowe Files” premieres August 2nd at 10pm on A&E.

