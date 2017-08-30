What show are you most looking forward this fall?
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 1:35 PM

I have sooooooooooo many favorite TV shows!  Anything on Bravo, The Walking Dead, How To Get Away With Murder. And this show I am CERTAIN will be added to my Must Watch List!  I LOVE Freddie Highmore!  I have admired his acting since I first saw him being little Charlie in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp.  His portrayal of Norman Bates in Bates Motel on A&E was amazing.  I was so sad when it ended – not only because the story was over, but because I wouldn’t get to see Freddie or Vera Farmiga (Norma Bates) every week.  BUT then I saw the preview for this and was happy again!

What show are you excited for?

