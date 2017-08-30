What show are you most looking forward this fall?

I have sooooooooooo many favorite TV shows! Anything on Bravo, The Walking Dead, How To Get Away With Murder. And this show I am CERTAIN will be added to my Must Watch List! I LOVE Freddie Highmore! I have admired his acting since I first saw him being little Charlie in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp. His portrayal of Norman Bates in Bates Motel on A&E was amazing. I was so sad when it ended – not only because the story was over, but because I wouldn’t get to see Freddie or Vera Farmiga (Norma Bates) every week. BUT then I saw the preview for this and was happy again!

What show are you excited for?