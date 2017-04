Someone once told me, “When a woman changes her hair, she’s about to change her man.” I don’t know if that’s true, but Selena Gomez was spotted at Coachella sporting a new shoulder length bob. Then, yesterday she posted a photo on Instagram sporting a shorter, even sassier, choppy bob! Wonder if that means trouble for her current beau, The Weeknd????

I think she looks amazing! What do you think?

Here’s her instagram post that’s already received more than 4 million likes!