She’s Literally Cher On The Late Late Show! By Tracy St. George | Jun 20, 2018 @ 3:50 PM He never fails to get the best out of his guests whether they’re riding shotgun with Carpool Karaoke, so doing crazy stuff in the studio! And by the way….do you know the story behind “I Got You Babe”? Here ya go! #IGotYouBae#LateLateShowCher SHARE RELATED CONTENT Is ‘The Nanny’ the next big reboot? Russian Burger King Apologizes For World Cup Promotion Summer’s Newest Treat – An Ice Cream Bacon Sandwich!!! #YUM Get Ready For “Berry Bash” At Publix! What’s Your Fav Berry? Eva Longoria Gives Birth To First Child! Think You’re Fancy On A Jet Ski?! Check Out This Guy!