Awww, Meghan Trainor said she knew her current fiance was going to be her “Future Husband” one month after meeting him! I have to say I usually think that too, then at month 2 – he is kicked to the curb. HA!

Meet Meghan’s Future Husband Daryl Sabara!

The post She knew within a month that HE was the one! appeared first on 97.9 WRMF.