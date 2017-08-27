Shawn Mendes Talks ‘There’s Nothing holding me Back’

Singer song writer Shawn Mendes recently sat down with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson to everything from his latest single There’s Nothing Holding Me Back, to what we can expect from tonight’s performance at the VMAS.

Shawn Mendes happens to be the latest heartthrob since Justin Bieber….so it’s no surprise that everyone wanted to know who’s this girl he’s talking about in his songs.

Well at least for There’s Nothing Holding me Back, the answer is a bit complicated. Mendes says the girl he fell in love and wrote the song about with doesn’t truly exist. He got offered a role in a movie and ended up falling for one of the female characters he was reading about. Hey I can’t knock him, I love a good book romance. For the full interview click here.