Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran Surprise Fans with Duet

Shawn Mendes fans in Brooklyn received quite a surprise Thursday when Ed Sheeran crashed the singers show and joined him in song. The crowd was so excited that they literally screamed through the first half of the song and it wasn’t until the chorus that I could even tell that they were singing Mercy.

Of course, weren’t all lucky enough to see this live, but perhaps we may get lucky next Sunday! Both Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes are supposed to perform at this year’s MTV VMAs and though they are supposed to take the stage separately, you never know what could happen.