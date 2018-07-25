“Scream” Tip #1 – Never Say “I’ll Be Right Back!” Spend The Night In The SCREAM House!!
By Tracy St. George
Jul 25, 2018 @ 2:08 PM

If you like to do cool stuff for Halloween, this is probably hard to beat:  Watching “Scream” at the actual house where the ending was filmed.  And if you’ve got serious cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can stay there overnight.

There are several different packages that include everything from the movie screening and all-day access to the house and its grounds . . . to the overnight stay along with a bus tour, a party, and merchandise.

Tickets for the overnight stay start at $850, though, and some of the higher-end packages are already sold out.  Even the lower-end packages that DON’T include the overnight start at $200.

The house is located in Santa Rosa, California, and this whole thing goes down on Saturday, October 27th.

(Here’s where you can get tickets.)

