Science + Christmas Vibes = PERFECT Christmas Song!

Wow….this guy just might have done it! It has alllll the things we love about Christmas AND the sound!

In an interview with Daily Mail, a musicologist at the Boston Conservatory named Dr. Joe Bennett decided that he wanted to write the PERFECT Christmas song. So he studied the lyrics, tempo, vocals, and musical key of 200 of the top Christmas songs to figure out how.

He found it was important to use words like Santa, snow, home, peace, and love in the lyrics . . . but especially the word Christmas itself. The song needed to be in a major key, have an average tempo of 115 beats per minute, and feature plenty of sleigh bells.