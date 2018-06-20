Russian Burger King Apologizes For World Cup Promotion

Here’s one that I bet the competition is definitely lovin’. Burger King in Russia ran a short-lived promotion on Tuesday offering 3 million Rubles ($47,000) and free Whoppers for life to any woman who becomes pregnant by a World Cup player.

The offer, written in Russian and posted on the fast food giant’s VK social media site, stated that the babies would have football playing genes and go on to “lay down the success of the Russian national team on several generations ahead.” Of course, the promotion didn’t last very long, with Burger King pulling it down and issuing an apology.

I’m not really sure who thought this was a good idea, but I still find it hilarious! Can you recall a promotion that backfired almost immediately? How long did it last?