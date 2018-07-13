Rules To Follow At Taylor Swift Concert

If you want to see Taylor Swift perform live in concert, you better make sure you know the rules first.

This year especially, artists and their teams have really been cracking down on what you can and can’t bring into a concert – some have even banned cellphones entirely.

At the next Taylor Swift shows in Philadelphia this weekend, you won’t be getting in if your bag isn’t clear or if you have a sign that’s bigger than a certain size or lights up.

Do these new rules help you feel safer at concerts or are they an inconvenience to you?