Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Rose McGowan has been VERY vocal about the abuse of women in Hollywood. She was one of the first women to blast pig Harvey Weinstein. She’s been on every talk show lately speaking her truth about the whole industry.

Well…..why would you BASH another woman – Alyssa Milano – who had a big part of the #Metoo movement AND someone you worked with for years on one of the best shows EVER (IMO) on TV??

Read what Rose had to say about Alyssa!