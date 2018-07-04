Ride with Vin/Dom in Fast & Furious: SuperCharged at Universal Studios Orlando!
Oh yeah, you’re actually part of the family when you hop on the bus to the after party!  But then, something goes wrong and only THE family can save you! It’s up to Dom, Letty, Hobbs and the rest of the crew to save the day in this action-packed new ride.  Win tickets now to go inside the high-stakes world of Fast & Furious for a full-throttle, high-octane experience.  Fast & Furious – Supercharged™ now open at Universal Studios Florida™.

I rode it like 50 times when I was there!  I LOVE THE FAST & FURIOUS MOVIES!!

