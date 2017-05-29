Memorial Day: Remembering those who lost their lives

While you are enjoying your day off, your bar-b-q’s and time with your families, take a moment to remember those who have lost their lives in service to this great country of ours! Toby Keith delivers the perfect message for this day in “American Soldier” .

Memorial Day has always been very near and dear to my heart, as I come from a strong, proud military family. My father, my uncles, my grandfathers all served; Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Japan, the list goes on. I was lucky enough to know them all and hear their military stories. Not everyone with family in the military has that luxury, and it’s something I will never take that for granted.

Memorial Day: a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered, traditionally observed on May 30 but now officially observed on the last Monday in May.

Memorial Day was first widely observed in May 1868. The celebration commemorated the sacrifices of the Civil War and the proclamation was made by General John A Logan. Following the proclamation, participants decorated graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers.

In years since World War 1, the day has become a celebration of honor for those who died in all America’s wars, as well as those who are Veterans and current members of the US military.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday. The United States celebrates this holiday the last Monday of May.