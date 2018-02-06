Really….”Lady Doritos”. That’s ridiculous.

WHY are they messing with perfection?! PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi took it upon herself to say that women don’t like to “crunch too loudly” or lick their fingers like men do when eating Doritos. WHAT?! Since when? Doritos have been around since 1964 and there has never been one complaint that I know of. She also went on to say that men will tip the bag into their mouth when they’re down to just the crumbs, and women don’t do that. Well THIS woman does! Who cares! I love them and I want every single one of those things out of the bag!

So what this lady wants to do is, make them smaller – which will totally change the crunch of the chip and make cute little bags so we can put them in our purse (ummm, isn’t that already the snack size bags). I think she is delusional.

THANKFULLY….Doritos put the speculation to rest Monday night by tweeting, “We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions.”