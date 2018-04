Pop singer Rachel Platten experienced a singer’s worst nightmare. She forgot the words to the National Anthem when the Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars faced off at the NWSL match on Saturday. Platten, 36, couldn’t remember the lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner” and had to start over multiple times before she finally got it together. The camera panned to players on the field as well as fans who erupted in laughter. How embarrassing! Platten is best known for her anthem, “Fight Song.”