Early 2000’s you’d find me in front of the TV watching Trading Spaces and Queer Eye! Well, one of my favs is coming back and YES Carson Kressley is gonna be involved! There will be a new “Fab Five” helping out the Midwest (they’re moving from NYC to help the “red states turn pink”) but Carson WILL be involved! He’s one of my favorite people on the planet and totally my pick to win Celebrity Apprentice!! It will be coming to Netflix and filming begins in the spring!