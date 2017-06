You know my love of this man. I have a HUGE portrait of him over my bed, I have pillows on his face ON my bed, I have every album he’s ever released, I’ve been to Paisley Park (drove by when I went to school in Minneapolis), I adore, I adore, I adore Prince. Of course I’m not the only one, check out what fans all over the world have been saying about Prince on what would have been his 59th birthday HERE!