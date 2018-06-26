Pool Noodles – Fun? Or Snake Dens?!

Goodness gracious I would have walked on water if this happened to me! An Arizona family made an alarming discovery while getting ready for a dip in the pool – they found a rattlesnake hiding inside a pool noodle! I would have DIED!!!!!

They say the snake popped out of the noodle when they picked it up. Even worse, they found a couple of young rattlesnakes still hiding inside.

The funny thing is experts say if you do encounter a rattlesnake, give it plenty of space and don’t panic. Don’t panic?! Are you kidding!? How could you now? But, if you don’t panic, most likely it will likely slither away after it’s calmed down.

Have you ever found a snake hiding somewhere scary? Do you always check your pool noodles? I never did and now I will be going home to throw them all away!