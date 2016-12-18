Police Rescue ‘Frozen’ Elderly Woman From Car

Police in Hudson, New York responded to a call of a woman who was frozen to death in her car.

The woman was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked along City Hall Place wearing an oxygen mask and her seat belt.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, they said the woman was not moving and unresponsive.

However, when officials broke open the back window of the vehicle to rescue the woman, they found the woman was actually a realistic life-sized mannequin.

The owner of the vehicle is a sales manager for a company that makes medical training aides and usually transports the mannequins in that manner.

According to Chief Edward Moore of the Hudson police department, the sales manager did not take too kindly to his staff breaking his car window.

“It is my understanding that the owner was incredulous that we took action in this matter. He apparently was quite vocal and vulgar to my Sergeant. Just to clear the record, all citizens of Hudson should be put on notice that if you park your locked vehicle on the street on a sub-zero night with a life size realistic mannequin seated in it…we will break your window. I commend everyone who responded with the intentions to help an elderly woman,” said Chief Edward Moore.

No charges were filed.

(Featured Photo courtesy of the Hudson Police Department)