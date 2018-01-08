P!nk Does the National Anthem for Super Bowl LIII!

Oh my gosh I am so excited! P!nk being the “Opening Act”, then some dudes tossing around some pig skin, then Justin Timberlake as the “Headliner”!? February 4th is going to be the best day of the year!!!!
International superstar P!NK will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LII pregame festivities at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, the NFL and NBC announced today. The performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff.
The Super Bowl is annually the most-watched television program. P!NK’s performance of the National Anthem in Minneapolis will be her first time appearing on the Super Bowl stage.