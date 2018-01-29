Perfection….at The Grammys! By Tracy St. George | Jan 29, 2018 @ 11:19 AM Who knew their voices would compliment each other perfectly!?!?! WOW! I am glad I recorded the whole show so I can watch it again!! He’ll be at the BB&T November 23rd! #eltonjohn#Grammys#MileyCyrus#tinydancer Related Content The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly! Don’t miss a performance like THIS from last... Grammy’s Red Carpet Review! You MUST check out Miley’s new kicks! 10 years ago Amy Winehouse was a BIG Winner at The... Remember this CLASSIC Grammy Moment?