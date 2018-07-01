Patricia Clarkson Reveals Justin Timberlake has MANY gifts…

Thanks to actress Patricia Clarkson we all know a little bit more about Justin Timberlake than we did before. The Friends with Benefits actress joined Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen for an interview earlier this week and during a game things got real.. Really quickly. Cohen asked Clarkson “Who had the biggest chance of being your friends with benefits from the movie Friends With Benefits?” Clarkson named dropped Justin Timberlake without hesitation.

With further prompting from Cohen, Clarkson then went on to say that at some point while filming the movie JT had to stripdown and it was then that she was lucky enough to see Justin and all of his glory. Check out the interview here.