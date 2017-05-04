Palm Beach County Sports Commission

Since 1992, each July, over 5,000 South Florida youth gather for two days of FITNESS and FUN! Full of excitement and energy, festival participants have the opportunity to get hands on experience and develop skills in over 40 different sports clinics. Each clinic is conducted by a professional from that sports area. These clinicians share techniques, enhance skills and provide an introduction to the sport.

Historically the event has featured prominent organizations, such as the Florida Panthers, the Miami Marlins, Florida At lantic University, Roger Dean Stadium, the United States Tennis Association, the International Polo Club, the American Youth Soccer Organization, USA Badminton, USA Judo and the Florida Rugby Union. In addition, professional athletes Bennie Blades, Donnell Bennet, James Pruitt, Mike Rumph, Lorenzo Hampton, and others have been in attendance.