Oregon man wins HGTV Urban Oasis home

HGTV announced the winner of the HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway 2017 on Thursday.

Magne Jensen of Beaverton, Oregon, was randomly drawn from over 65 million entries to the sweepstakes valued at over $600,000.

The network gave away a newly-renovated 2,100-square-foot, two bedroom, two bath bungalow in the historic 4th & Gill neighborhood of Knoxville.

The home features a luxurious master suite, an added garage and plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.

Jensen said he entered the sweepstakes twice a day almost every day. He told HGTV he was so in shock he thought the initial call was fake. Did you enter to win the home?