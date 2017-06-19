ONE HUNDRED MILLION followers
By Beth
|
Jun 19, 2017 @ 11:13 AM

On Friday, history was made as Katy Perry became the first person to have 100,000,000 followers on Twitter!  Congrats Katy!  Maybe it’s that cute, sassy haircut, or the release of her new album, WITNESS!  Either way, it’s quite the feat!

 

 

 

