NSYNC Dirty Pop Up!? Tell me more!!!

Last night our fav dudes used their social media channels to tease something called a “Dirty Pop-Up” in LA April 28th to May 1st. WHAT IS THAT!?!?!?!? I have to go!! It appears the dates of the mystery pop-up fall around the same time as their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which will be April 30th. And all 5 members will be there! Be still my heart!!

So what is this “Dirty Pop-Up”? People are guessing it’s most likely a pop-up store that will sell limited-time NYSYNC merch in LA. YESSSS!

Looks like I’m making an impromptu trip to LA!