NSYNC Dirty Pop Up!? Tell me more!!!
By Tracy St. George
|
Apr 21, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

Last night our fav dudes used their social media channels to tease something called a “Dirty Pop-Up” in LA April 28th to May 1st.  WHAT IS THAT!?!?!?!?  I have to go!!  It appears the dates of the mystery pop-up fall around the same time as their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which will be April 30th. And all 5 members will be there! Be still my heart!!

So what is this “Dirty Pop-Up”?  People are guessing it’s most likely a pop-up store that will sell limited-time NYSYNC merch in LA. YESSSS!

Looks like I’m making an impromptu trip to LA!

