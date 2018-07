Finding out the sex of your baby is a big moment, but having Harry Styles help you announce it is over the top.

On Wednesday night in San Jose, CA, Harry stopped his show to find a pregnant woman named “Rachel.”

He told her that he had a very special announcement for her.

Once he found Rachel, who happened to be 5-months along, he revealed to her that she was having a……

Check out the reveal here!

I wonder if she will name the baby Harry! Would you name your child after a celebrity? I would…and his name would be Prince!