Not as fun as a frozen popsicle….

It’s a FROZEN IGUANA! This is so sad! Of course we can bring our pets inside during this coooooold snap in Florida, but what about the animals outside that don’t have any hair to warm them up? Apparently frozen iguanas are falling from trees all over South Florida. So, while out on your next dog walk, you might want to wear a hard hat or steer clear of any trees!

Full story from CBS12 HERE!

My friend just told me that sometimes they aren’t dead….they are just frozen and when the temp warms up they come back to life. Not sure if he said that to make me feel better, or if that is actually true.

Pic from CBS12.com