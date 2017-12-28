No wedding plans for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
By Beth
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 10:32 AM

Even though Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been engaged for over a year, don’t expect a wedding anytime soon.
A source tells US Weekly, “They consider themselves married,” and they “still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”
Although their friends are having kids, they are in no rush to have any of their own. The source continued, “Miley loves playing with babies but isn’t ready to start a family of her own quite yet.”
Do you have friends that have been engaged forever with no plans to get married?

 

 

