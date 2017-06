These are songs we should know, but when you take away the lyrics- You realize how little you know the words!

Kevin and Virginia sing “Endless Love” By Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross, and Jbird and Dennys do- “I Gotta Feeling” By The Black Eyed Peas!

The post No Lyric Karaoke- Top Wedding Songs (05 – 30 – 17) appeared first on The KVJ Show.