The Prosecutor said there is no reliable evidence as to how he got the pills. It is not known who gave him the pills. Also, Prince likely had no idea he was taking counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. The doctor paid a $30,000 fine for illegal prescription.

RELATED CONTENT

The best part about live shows is you never know what to expect…but I don’t think this audience was expecting THIS.

Krispy Kreme’s New Glazed Donut Is in Stores for One Week Only!

P!ink is our Artist Of The Week, she’s on the cover of People’s Beautiful Issue, and all day today you can win tix to see her next week! Find out how now!

Are you ready to see Kanye West SMILE!?!?

Why You Won’t Be Able to Get Coffee on May 29th….at least at Starbucks!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill stand with Ed Sheeran, “We didn’t steal ‘Rest of Our Life’! “