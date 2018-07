If you have a fear of spiders, you may want to brace yourselves for this one.

Nicole Kidman and her family were spending some time at their home in Australia when they realized a giant tarantula was stuck in their pool. Nicole, being the superhero that she is, didn’t hesitate to grab a jar and catch the spider, releasing it safely.

Meanwhile, her kids were screaming at the top of their lungs watching their mom’s daring rescue.

