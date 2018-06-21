Nick Jonas asked actress Priyanka Chopra to move in with him!

When Should A Couple Move In Together?

A major step for a couple is moving in together.

You know longer hang out with each other and then go home separately – once you move in together, it’s a lot harder to get some space.

According to sources, Nick Jonas is ready to take that step and has asked actress Priyanka Chopra to move in with him. It’s not clear when they first started dating, but recently we’ve been seeing them everywhere together and Chopra has even met the Jonas family.

How do you know when it’s the right time to move in together?

How much will the relationship change?