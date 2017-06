Hey Gamers!

There’s a new Super Mario game coming and it’s going to be EPIC!

Mario’s on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure! You’ll use his incredible new abilities to collect Moons that power up your airship- the Odyssey, and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s wedding plans! No wedding bells for Bowser if you rescue her!

Super Mario Odyssey launches to Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017.