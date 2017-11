You mean to tell me…..that if Will Smith said YES to a “Fresh Prince” reboot, Alfonso Ribeiro would still say no? In a recent interview Alfonso said quote, “I don’t look back, I don’t look to see what’s happening behind me, I continue to move forward.” For some reason, I think if Will said yes, they’d all come back.

One of the main reasons for not wanting to do one is due to Uncle Phil (James Avery) passing away in 2013. I can totally understand that.